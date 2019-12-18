Anthony Ramos Will Star in Sci-Fi Movie Distance

Anthony Ramos Will Star in Sci-Fi Movie Distance
By Andrew Gans
Dec 18, 2019
 
The Hamilton alum also heads the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights.
O'Neill_Theater_Center_Monte_Cristo_Awards_2018_HR
Anthony Ramos Marc J. Franklin

Anthony Ramos, who leads the cast of the upcoming film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, will also star in the science-fiction comedy Distance, according to Variety.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who also executive produce, direct the Amblin motion picture from a script by Spenser Cohen.

In the film, an asteroid miner crash lands on a distant planet and attempts to save a woman trapped in her escape pod.

Producers also include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Anna Halberg, plus executive producers Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch and co-producer Kevin Vafi.

WATCH: The First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights Movie, Starring Anthony Ramos, Is Here

Ramos' credits include Broadway's Hamilton, the films A Star Is Born and Godzilla: King of Monsters, and the Spike Lee series She's Gotta Have It.

First Look at Anthony Ramos, Vanessa Hudgens, Ana Villafañe, and More in In the Heights at the Kennedy Center

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical is part of the Broadway Center Stage series.

