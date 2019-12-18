Anthony Ramos Will Star in Sci-Fi Movie Distance

Anthony Ramos, who leads the cast of the upcoming film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, will also star in the science-fiction comedy Distance, according to Variety.
Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who also executive produce, direct the Amblin motion picture from a script by Spenser Cohen.
In the film, an asteroid miner crash lands on a distant planet and attempts to save a woman trapped in her escape pod.
Producers also include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Anna Halberg, plus executive producers Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch and co-producer Kevin Vafi.
Ramos' credits include Broadway's Hamilton, the films A Star Is Born and Godzilla: King of Monsters, and the Spike Lee series She's Gotta Have It.