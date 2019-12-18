Anthony Ramos Will Star in Sci-Fi Movie Distance

The Hamilton alum also heads the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights.

Anthony Ramos, who leads the cast of the upcoming film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, will also star in the science-fiction comedy Distance, according to Variety.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who also executive produce, direct the Amblin motion picture from a script by Spenser Cohen.

In the film, an asteroid miner crash lands on a distant planet and attempts to save a woman trapped in her escape pod.

Producers also include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Anna Halberg, plus executive producers Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch and co-producer Kevin Vafi.

Ramos' credits include Broadway's Hamilton, the films A Star Is Born and Godzilla: King of Monsters, and the Spike Lee series She's Gotta Have It.

