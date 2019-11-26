Anthony Roth Costanzo, Diana Damrau, More to Receive 2020 Opera News Awards

The 15th annual reception will take place April 5, 2020.

Five singers—each Metropolitan Opera favorites—will be honored at the 15th annual Opera News Awards. The celebration will take place April 5, 2020, at the Plaza Hotel.

This year's honorees are: countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (currently leading the Met premiere of Akhnaten), soprano Diana Ramrau (singing the title role in Maria Stuarda later this season), baritone Thomas Allen (recently seen in The Merry Widow), tenor Javier Camarena (soon to sing Don Ramiro in the Met's La Cenerentola), and soprano Ana María Martínez (who will star in the return of Madama Butterfly in the spring).

“Since the first presentation of the Opera News Awards in 2005, the highlight of the magazine’s year is our tradition of honoring outstanding men and women who have had a transformative effect on the world of opera,” said Editor-in-Chief F. Paul Driscoll. “These five singers are artists of rare accomplishment who have changed the way their audiences experience this ever-changing, exhilarating art form.”

For tickets and more information, visit MetGuild.org.

