Anthony Warlow Will Return to The Secret Garden for Australia Revival

The production will play the Sydney Lyric Theatre and, subsequently, Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Australian musical theatre performer Anthony Warlow, who made his Broadway debut in the most recent revival of Annie, will revisit one of his most acclaimed roles, Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden, in a 25th anniversary Australian production of the Broadway musical.

Performances will begin at the Sydney Lyric Theatre August 4, 2020. A Melbourne engagement, at Her Majesty’s Theatre, will follow in November 2020.

The Secret Garden’s return to Australia reunites the original Broadway creative team of director Susan H. Schulman, choreographer Michael Lichtefeld, and designer Heidi Ettinger. Based on the popular literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett—with a book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon—the musical will continue at the Sydney Lyric Theatre through September 6, 2020. The creative team also includes music supervisor Guy Simpson.

The Secret Garden last played in Australia in 1995 with Warlow, Philip Quast, and Marina Prior. In a statement, Warlow said, “The Secret Garden was a glorious production 25 years ago, and I loved being a part of it. It’s a wonderful story, and the music of Lucy Simon is extraordinary. When the opportunity came up to revisit the material with the original creative team and play Archibald Craven again with a new cast, I just couldn’t pass it up. I can’t wait to return to The Secret Garden.”

Warlow's stage credits include Dr. Yurii Zhivago in the Australian premiere of Doctor Zhivago (2011), the Australian tours of Annie (2000 and 2012), the title role in The Phantom of the Opera (1990 and 2007–2008), Enjolras in the Australian production of Les Misérables (1988), and his musical theatre debut in 1985, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at London's National Theatre. On Broadway, he also played Captain Hook in Finding Neverland.

