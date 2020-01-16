Argyle Theatre Production of The Little Mermaid Begins January 16

The Disney musical will continue through February 23 at the Long Island venue.

The Argyle Theatre's production of The Little Mermaid begins previews January 16 prior to an official opening January 18 at the Long Island venue.

Directed and choreographed by Tara Jeanne Vallee with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, performances will continue through February 23.

The cast is headed by Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle.

The ensemble includes Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film of the same name, The Little Mermaid has music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright.

The staging also has set design by Front Row Theatrical Rental, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and props and production coordination by Alison Savino.

The technical director is Michael Kauffman. The production stage manager is Krista Swan with assistant stage manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. Casting is by Michael Cassara.



