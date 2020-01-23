Ari Graynor, Frank Wood, Gabby Beans, and More Tapped for Emily Feldman World Premiere Off-Broadway

The Best We Could (a Family Tragedy) is part of Manhattan Theatre Club’s spring lineup.

Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming world premiere of The Best We Could (a family tragedy), a new play by Emily Feldman, has found its cast. Leading the company as father and daughter will be Tony winner Frank Wood (The Perplexed) and Ari Graynor (Mrs. America, Yen).

In The Best We Could, directed by Daniel Aukin, a father-daughter road trip across the country veers off course when family ties collide with the values of a changing culture.

Performances will begin May 5 ahead of a May 19 opening in MTC's Off-Broadway stage at New York City Center, The Studio at Stage II—Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series.

The cast of the world premiere will also feature Gabby Beans (Anatomy of a Suicide, Marys Seacole), Howard W. Overshown (Saint Joan, A Soldier’s Play), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Orange is the New Black).

The creative team is made up of scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Matt Frey, and sound designer Kate Marvin.