Arian Moayed, Anna Deavere Smith, More Tapped for Anna Delvey Netflix Series

Inventing Anna, written by Shonda Rhimes, will be a 10-episode limited drama.
Stage and screen actors Arian Moayed (Succession, The Humans) and Katie Lowes (Scandal, Waitress), along with playwright and performer Anna Deavere Smith are among the cast of Netflix's upcoming Inventing Anna. The new 10-episode limited drama series, inspired by Jessica Pressler's exposé in New York Magazine, will take place during Anna Delvey's trial, during which she forms a love-hate relationship with a journalist.

Julia Garner (Maniac, Modern Love) will star as Delvey and Anna Chlumsky (Veep) plays journalist Vivian. Moayed will play Todd, Delvey's lawyer, Smith will play Maud, a journalist, and Lowes will play Rachel, a woman whose blind worship of Delvey almost costs her everything.

Inventing Anna is produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland for Netflix. The show is written by Rhimes, with David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) attached to direct and executive produce select episodes.

Additional casting includes Anders Holm (The Mindy Project), Jeff Perry (Grey’s Anatomy), Terry Kinney (Billions), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type).

Delvey is a fictitious name and personality—that of a wealthy German heiress—invented by Anna Sorokin, who, in May this year, was convicted and jailed for having swindled New York City hotels, banks, individuals, and more out of hundreds and thousands of dollars.

