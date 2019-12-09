Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, More Will Star in Between the Lines Musical Off-Broadway

Jeff Calhoun will direct a cast that also includes Carrie St. Louis and Julia Murney at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Casting is set for the new musical Between the Lines, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer. Previews will begin April 21, 2020, at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre at Second Stage. The production, directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), will officially open May 7.

Leading the cast will be Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Jason Gotay (Evita, Bring It On: The Musical), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen.

The musical follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

“I am thrilled that we have assembled such a talented and dynamic cast to bring this new musical to life,” producer Daryl Roth said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see them share this incredible story and magnificent score with New York audiences this spring.”

The full design team will be announced shortly.

Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in fall 2017. In January 2018, a concert version was presented at 92Y in Manhattan. Though performed at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre, the Off-Broadway engagement is not a Second Stage Theater production.

