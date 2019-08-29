Arkansas’ TheatreSquared Opens New State-of-the-Art Home With Shakespeare in Love

The $31 million complex in downtown Fayetteville is the theatre’s first permanent residence since its founding a decade ago.

TheatreSquared, the Northwest Arkansas regional theatre that celebrates its 10th anniversary season this year, officially opened the doors to its first-ever permanent home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director Martin Miller, TheatreSquared was recognized by the American Theatre Wing in 2011 with a National Theatre Company Grant.

The $31 million complex features two state-of-the-art performance venues, as well as designated rehearsal spaces, production design workshops, and office accommodations for the theatre’s administration and educational staff.

Designed by Charcoalblue and Marvel Architects, who transformed an abandoned Civil War-Era tobacco factory into a cutting edge theatrical home for St. Ann’s Warehouse, the complex was envisioned as a public gathering space during non-performance hours, with several indoor/outdoor common areas, and a rooftop terrace.

The complex also includes eight apartments for guest artist housing.

Shakespeare in Love serves as the company's inaugural production in the new space. Lee Hall's stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1998 film began previews August 14 and continues through September 15 in the West Theatre.