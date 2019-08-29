Arkansas’ TheatreSquared Opens New State-of-the-Art Home With Shakespeare in Love

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Arkansas’ TheatreSquared Opens New State-of-the-Art Home With Shakespeare in Love
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 29, 2019
 
The $31 million complex in downtown Fayetteville is the theatre’s first permanent residence since its founding a decade ago.
Theatre_Squared_HR

TheatreSquared, the Northwest Arkansas regional theatre that celebrates its 10th anniversary season this year, officially opened the doors to its first-ever permanent home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director Martin Miller, TheatreSquared was recognized by the American Theatre Wing in 2011 with a National Theatre Company Grant.

The $31 million complex features two state-of-the-art performance venues, as well as designated rehearsal spaces, production design workshops, and office accommodations for the theatre’s administration and educational staff.

Designed by Charcoalblue and Marvel Architects, who transformed an abandoned Civil War-Era tobacco factory into a cutting edge theatrical home for St. Ann’s Warehouse, the complex was envisioned as a public gathering space during non-performance hours, with several indoor/outdoor common areas, and a rooftop terrace.

The complex also includes eight apartments for guest artist housing.

Shakespeare in Love serves as the company's inaugural production in the new space. Lee Hall's stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1998 film began previews August 14 and continues through September 15 in the West Theatre.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!