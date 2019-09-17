Arnie Burton, Ben Davis, Alison Fraser, More Set for Reading of Arms and the Man

The 14th Season of Project Shaw will continue October 28 at 7 PM with a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.
Evan Yionoulis, who will also serve as the stage narrator, directs a cast that features Arnie Burton, Ben Davis, Alison Fraser, Talene Monahon, Max Gordon Moore, Amelia Pedlow, and Nick Wyman.
The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady’s boudoir, starts in motion a series of unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war, and life in general open up a world of thought she’d never previously entertained.
“We get so many requests for Arms and the Man, it’s already selling out! It’s a superbly crafted romantic comedy from top to bottom with every strongly delineated character given a very specific point of view. It’s Shaw, so big thoughts and issues are explored, but always in a human and accessible way, with it all coming together in a streamlined and inevitable balance of adventure and romance. For this event we’re honored to partner with Evan Yionoulis,” said Gingold Theatrical Group Artistic Director David Staller in a statement.
Tickets are $40. Special reserved VIP seating is available for $55 by emailing info@gingoldgroup.org. GTG’s mainstage presentation of Caesar & Cleopatra continues its Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row through October 12.
