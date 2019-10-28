Arnie Burton, Ben Davis, Alison Fraser Part of October 28 Arms and the Man Reading

By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2019
 
Evan Yionoulis directs the reading for Project Shaw.
2019 Drama Desk Awards_Press Day Junket_Arnie Burton_HR.jpg
Arnie Burton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 14th Season of Project Shaw continues October 28 at 7 PM with a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.

Evan Yionoulis, who also serves as the stage narrator, directs a cast that features Arnie Burton, Ben Davis, Alison Fraser, Talene Monahon, Max Gordon Moore, Amelia Pedlow, and Bradford Cover.

The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady’s boudoir, starts in motion a series of unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war, and life in general open up a world of thought she’d never previously entertained.

“It’s a superbly crafted romantic comedy from top to bottom with every strongly delineated character given a very specific point of view. It’s Shaw, so big thoughts and issues are explored, but always in a human and accessible way, with it all coming together in a streamlined and inevitable balance of adventure and romance. For this event we’re honored to partner with Evan Yionoulis,” said Gingold Theatrical Group Artistic Director David Staller in an earlier statement.

Tickets are $40. Special reserved VIP seating is available for $55 by emailing info@gingoldgroup.org.

(Updated October 28, 2019)

