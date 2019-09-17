Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat to Perform 24-Hour The Second Woman Off-Broadway

The live performance is inspired by John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night.

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party, Transparent) will make her theatrical debut this fall in Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's The Second Woman at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Shawkat will perform the same scene—inspired by John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night—100 times (with 100 different scene partners) over the course of 24 hours.

In The Second Woman, Virginia waits patiently in a pink, neon-lit motel room. A man enters; they talk, laugh, dance. He leaves. Simultaneous to Shawkat’s performance, the scene will be shot on digital video, edited live, and projected.

Part of BAM's Next Wave festival, performances are in BAM's Fisherman Space beginning October 18 at 5 PM and running continuously through October 19 at 5 PM.

The Second Woman is created by Sydney-based duo Randall and Breckon and produced by Performing Lines. The live performance work features video direction by EO Gill and Breckon, lighting design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, sound design by Nina Buchanan, set design by Future Method Studio, and hair and makeup design by Sophie Roberts.

The BAM production marks the show's U.S. premiere. For tickets and more information visit BAM.org/secondwoman.