A.R.T. Premiere of Gloria: A Life Finds Its Cast

Patricia Kalember, who portrayed Gloria Steinem Off-Broadway, will return to the role.

American Repertory Theater's upcoming production of Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life has found its cast. Patricia Kalember, who portrayed Gloria Steinem during the show's extended Off-Broadway run, will return to the title role in Cambridge.

Gloria: A Life, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, will begin performances at A.R.T. January 24, 2020, ahead of a January 30 opening. The run, already extended, is scheduled through March 1.

Written by playwright and director Mann, Gloria: A Life celebrates the life and enduring legacy of writer, organizer, and activist Gloria Steinem. The first act of the play focuses on Steinem's personal life and activism, and the second serves as a "Talking Circle," in which the audience is invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own.

The A.R.T production will feature a cast that also includes Patrena Murray, Brenda Withers, Erika Stone, Eunice Wong, Joanna Glushak, and Gabrielle Beckford, each of whom either performed in Gloria: A Life Off-Broadway or at the McCarter Theatre Center. Rachel Cognata completes the cast.

Gloria: A Life premiered Off-Broadway in October 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, where performances extended through March 31, 2019. Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti originated the title role, with Kalember stepping in during the final months of the run. The McCarter Theatre Center run was in September and October of this year.

