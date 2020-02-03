Ashley Blaker's Goy Friendly Begins Performances at SoHo Playhouse

The British comedian takes on anti-Semitism through humor and the demystification of Judaism in his new Off-Broadway show.

British stand-up comedian Ashley Blaker's Goy Friendly, detailing how a close friendship with Muslim comedian Imran Yusuf changed Blaker's life and expanded his own understanding of Judaism in the 21st century, begins performances February 3 at SoHo Playhouse.

"This show is about Jewish life; its beauty, its intricacies and absurdities; what divides us and most importantly what unites us—to each other and the wider world," says Blaker. "The show aims to make the audience laugh but also for the audience to understand a little bit about why we do what we do."

Directed by Matt Roper, Goy Friendly will run through February 23.

Blaker's show Ashley Blaker: Strictly Unorthodox ran Off-Broadway for five weeks. Since then, he has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and in his own BBC show, Ashley Blaker’s Goyish Guide To Judaism.

The production has lighting design by Brandon Bogle and wardrobe by Summer Hyde. Kari Adams is the production consultant, and Darren Lee Cole is the artistic director of SoHo Playhouse.