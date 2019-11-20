Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, More Star in Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella Beginning November 20

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, More Star in Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella Beginning November 20
By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2019
Buy Tickets to Cinderella
 
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical officially opens at the New Jersey venue November 24.
Ashley Blanchet and Christopher Sieber
Ashley Blanchet and Christopher Sieber

Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella begins previews November 20 prior to an official opening November 24 at the New Jersey venue.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and music direction by Michael Borth, the limited engagement will continue through December 29.

The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, upcoming Broadway revival of Company) as Sebastian, Donna English (Paper Mill’s Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill’s Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams, and Minami Yusui.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production also features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by William Ivey Long, costume coordination by Tom Beall, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Paul Huntley. The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting is by Telsey + Company's Lauren Harris.

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

10 PHOTOS
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma!
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma! The Library of Congress
A scene from the original Broadway production of <i>Carousel</i>
A scene from the original Broadway production of Carousel Vandamm Studio/New York Public Library
A scene from Allegro.
A scene from Allegro.
South_Pacific_Broadway_Production_Photo_1949_Mary Martin (Nellie Forbush) and cast_HR.jpg
Mary Martin and the Cast of South Pacific Juliris Zalon/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I.
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I. Photo courtesy of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization
Me_&_Juliet_4 rom left Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier.jpg
Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier, and Cast Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling in Pipe Dream (1955)
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in <i>Cinderella</i>
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in Cinderella (originally written in 1957)
Flower_Drum_Song_Broadway_Production_Photos_1958_HR
Miyoshi Umeki, Ed Kenney, Juanita Hall, Keye Luke, and the Cast of Flower Drum Song (1958) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Music Company
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of <i>The Sound of Music</i>.
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of The Sound of Music.
Share

Sieber has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

(Updated November 20, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!