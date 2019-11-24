Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, More Star in Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella, Opening November 24

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical began previews at the New Jersey venue November 20.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella officially opens November 24, following previews that began November 20 at the New Jersey venue.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and music direction by Michael Borth, the limited engagement will continue through December 29.

The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, upcoming Broadway revival of Company) as Sebastian, Donna English (Paper Mill’s Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill’s Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams, and Minami Yusui.

Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and an updated book by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production also features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by William Ivey Long, costume coordination by Tom Beall, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Paul Huntley. The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting is by Telsey + Company's Lauren Harris.

(Updated November 24, 2019)