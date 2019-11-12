Ashley Park, Jason Tam, and More to Join KPOP Composer Helen Park at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The three-time Drama Desk nominee will play songs from her Off-Broadway hit KPOP, as well as new tunes.

Composer-lyricist Helen Park will play a one-night-only concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below January 29.

The three-time Drama Desk-nominee will share some of her newest tunes, as well as songs from KPOP, the Off-Broadway musical now eyeing a Broadway run.

The show will feature guest appearances from KPOP alums Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Jason Tam (If/Then, Be More Chill), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), John Yi, and Jiho Kang. Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

KPOP enjoyed a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova in 2017. Park is also writing songs for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature Over the Moon directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane, slated for a fall 2020 release.