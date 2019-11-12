Ashley Park, Jason Tam, and More to Join KPOP Composer Helen Park at Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Ashley Park, Jason Tam, and More to Join KPOP Composer Helen Park at Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Emily Selleck
Nov 12, 2019
 
The three-time Drama Desk nominee will play songs from her Off-Broadway hit KPOP, as well as new tunes.
Ashley Park and Jason Tam
Ashley Park and Jason Tam Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Composer-lyricist Helen Park will play a one-night-only concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below January 29.

The three-time Drama Desk-nominee will share some of her newest tunes, as well as songs from KPOP, the Off-Broadway musical now eyeing a Broadway run.

The show will feature guest appearances from KPOP alums Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Jason Tam (If/Then, Be More Chill), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), John Yi, and Jiho Kang. Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

KPOP enjoyed a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova in 2017. Park is also writing songs for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature Over the Moon directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane, slated for a fall 2020 release.

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

The world-premiere, “high-octane” theatrical event invites audiences backstage at a K-pop music factory.

11 PHOTOS
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_04(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ashley Park Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_01(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ensemble Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_03(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim
Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_05(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
(Clockwise) Joomin Hwang, John Yi, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, and Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_02(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_07(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
John Yi, Joomin Hwang, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, and Jinwoo Jung Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_08(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_06(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_10(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Seol in KPOP Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_09(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Saito and Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!