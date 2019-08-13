Ashley Park Lands Role in New Darren Star Series Emily in Paris

By Andrew Gans
Aug 13, 2019
 
Park is also scheduled to return to Broadway later this season in Grand Horizons.
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin

Ashley Park, who is scheduled to return to Broadway in December in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, has landed a role in the new Paramount Network series Emily in Paris.

Park, last on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in Mean Girls, will co-star opposite Lily Collins in the new series from Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), according to The Wrap.

READ: Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, More to Star in Broadway’s Grand Horizons

The half-hour dramedy, which is currently in production in Paris, concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park will play fellow ex-pat Mindy Chen, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Star (Younger) is also the writer of the series and will executive produce along with JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Collins will also produce.

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

The Tony Award nominee takes us inside one of her favorite traditions, giving a glimpse at how she enjoys summer in New York City.

Ashley Park
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park utilizes the warm summer weather to visit the farmers market, an activity she developed a love of with her family while growing up. Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“The farmers market every Saturday morning is something I grew up with. I’m from Ann Harbor, Michigan and that is something the city really prides itself on: locally grown and local markets.” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“I love living in the city. It was never like I needed to escape but whenever I see a farmers market, I will always walk through it,” Park explains. “Even if it’s just a couple of stands, it makes me so happy!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"Also, I love color and brightness and light. [In New York], all you see is concrete—I miss greenery. And a farmers market is the most color you get in the city!" Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"I especially love [the Tucker Square Greenmarket] because it reminds me of The King and I. Every Thursday and Saturday, whenever I would walk from my apartment to The King and I, I’d always stop by." Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park values the human interactions made while supporting local business and meeting with the vendors. “If I can, I love to take some cash out and go. It’s something different. Everything is with a card now. [While shopping locally], you can really have an interaction with somebody.” Marc J. Franklin
Tucker Square Greenmarket
Tucker Square Greenmarket Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park’s desire for human connection extends to the audiences at Mean Girls, and Park notes the range of patrons who all flock to the theatre together to beat the heat. “It’s summer vacation! We have a lot more young audiences who are out of school and adult audiences who are off work, and they’re so excited!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park may be busy with her hit musical, but she still holds the season dear. “Summer in New York is summer in New York. You know what it means when you’ve lived here. There is no way to really describe!” Marc J. Franklin
