Ashley Park Lands Role in New Darren Star Series Emily in Paris

Park is also scheduled to return to Broadway later this season in Grand Horizons.

Ashley Park, who is scheduled to return to Broadway in December in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, has landed a role in the new Paramount Network series Emily in Paris.

Park, last on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in Mean Girls, will co-star opposite Lily Collins in the new series from Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), according to The Wrap.

The half-hour dramedy, which is currently in production in Paris, concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park will play fellow ex-pat Mindy Chen, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Star (Younger) is also the writer of the series and will executive produce along with JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Collins will also produce.

