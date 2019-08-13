Ashley Park Lands Role in New Darren Star Series Emily in Paris

Ashley Park, who is scheduled to return to Broadway in December in Bess Wohl’s
Grand Horizons, has landed a role in the new Paramount Network series Emily in Paris.
Park, last on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in
, will co-star opposite Lily Collins in the new series from Darren Star ( Mean Girls Sex and the City, Younger), according to The Wrap. READ: Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, More to Star in Broadway’s Grand Horizons
The half-hour dramedy, which is currently in production in Paris, concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park will play fellow ex-pat Mindy Chen, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.
Star (
Younger) is also the writer of the series and will executive produce along with JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Collins will also produce.
Visit the Farmers Market with
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park
The Tony Award nominee takes us inside one of her favorite traditions, giving a glimpse at how she enjoys summer in New York City.
11 PHOTOS
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park utilizes the warm summer weather to visit the farmers market, an activity she developed a love of with her family while growing up.
Marc J. Franklin
“The farmers market every Saturday morning is something I grew up with. I’m from Ann Harbor, Michigan and that is something the city really prides itself on: locally grown and local markets.”
Marc J. Franklin
“I love living in the city. It was never like I needed to escape but whenever I see a farmers market, I will always walk through it,” Park explains. “Even if it’s just a couple of stands, it makes me so happy!”
Marc J. Franklin
"Also, I love color and brightness and light. [In New York], all you see is concrete—I miss greenery. And a farmers market is the most color you get in the city!"
Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Marc J. Franklin
"I especially love [the Tucker Square Greenmarket] because it reminds me of
The King and I. Every Thursday and Saturday, whenever I would walk from my apartment to The King and I, I’d always stop by."
Marc J. Franklin
Park values the human interactions made while supporting local business and meeting with the vendors. “If I can, I love to take some cash out and go. It’s something different. Everything is with a card now. [While shopping locally], you can really have an interaction with somebody.”
Marc J. Franklin
Tucker Square Greenmarket
Marc J. Franklin
Park’s desire for human connection extends to the audiences at
Mean Girls, and Park notes the range of patrons who all flock to the theatre together to beat the heat. “It’s summer vacation! We have a lot more young audiences who are out of school and adult audiences who are off work, and they’re so excited!”
Marc J. Franklin
Park may be busy with her hit musical, but she still holds the season dear. “Summer in New York is summer in New York. You know what it means when you’ve lived here. There is no way to really describe!”
Marc J. Franklin