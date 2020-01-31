Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Adam Halpin, More Will Star in Readings of New Musical ThreeTimesFast

Readings and Workshops   Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Adam Halpin, More Will Star in Readings of New Musical ThreeTimesFast
By Andrew Gans
Jan 31, 2020
 
Michael Bello will direct the industry readings.
Industry readings of the new musical ThreeTimesFast will be held February 3–4 at Open Jar Studios.

Directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) with music direction by Elizabeth Doran (Mean Girls) and dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska (Agent 355), the cast will feature Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme, The Great Comet), Adam Halpin (Dogfight, Come From Away), Leana Rae Concepcion, Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Emma Lord, Sydney Parra, and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

ThreeTimesFast, which has music by Teresa Lotz, lyrics by Naomi Matlow, and a book by Lotz and Matlow, concerns 15-year-old Olivia Klemons, who loves to edit her life through her video camera, but what happens when she can't edit what is happening inside her head?

The new musical was featured in June 2019 at the Florida Festival of New Musicals at the Winter Park Playhouse.

The readings are open by invitation only. For more information, email ThreeTimesFastTheMusical@gmail.com.

