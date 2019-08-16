At Opening Night for Bess Wohl's Make Believe Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   At Opening Night for Bess Wohl's Make Believe Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 16, 2019
 
The new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, opened at Second Stage August 15.
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Bess Wohl, Michael Greif, Carole Rothman, and cast_HR.jpg
Bess Wohl, Michael Greif, Carole Rothman, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Second Stage Theater celebrated the Off-Broadway opening of Bess Wohl's new play Make Believe August 15. The new work from the Small Mouth Sounds playwright is a look inside the minds of children, their parents, and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe began performances in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater July 30.

READ: Why Small Mouth Sounds Playwright Bess Wohl Wrote Her Next Play Specifically for Child Actors

The New York premiere features Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (New York stage debut), Maren Heary (New York stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (New York stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel).

Flip through photos from opening night below:

34 PHOTOS
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Kate Baldwin_HR.jpg
Kate Baldwin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_David Wilson Barnes and Eden Marryshow_HR.jpg
David Wilson Barnes and Eden Marryshow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Kate Bornstein_HR.jpg
Kate Bornstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Will Eno_HR.jpg
Will Eno Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Eve Ensler_HR.jpg
Eve Ensler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Carla Gugino_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Mia Sinclair Jenness_HR.jpg
Mia Sinclair Jenness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Ebony Jo-Ann_HR.jpg
Ebony Jo-Ann Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Rajiv Joseph_HR.jpg
Rajiv Joseph Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Make Believe_Atlantic Theater Company_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Adam Kantor_HR.jpg
Adam Kantor Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

In Make Believe four kids, ages 5 to 10, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

