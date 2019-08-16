At Opening Night for Bess Wohl's Make Believe Off-Broadway

The new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, opened at Second Stage August 15.

Second Stage Theater celebrated the Off-Broadway opening of Bess Wohl's new play Make Believe August 15. The new work from the Small Mouth Sounds playwright is a look inside the minds of children, their parents, and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe began performances in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater July 30.

The New York premiere features Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (New York stage debut), Maren Heary (New York stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (New York stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel).

In Make Believe four kids, ages 5 to 10, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

