Atlantic Theater Company’s 35th Anniversary Gala Finds Theme: Couples’ Choice

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, and Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will be among the couples selecting their favorite songs.

Atlantic Theater Company will welcome a host of theatre couples to The Plaza stage for its 35th anniversary gala March 2. Among those who have been invited to choose a favorite song (to be performed by a favorite musician) are Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale (soon to be seen on the BAM stage in Medea), Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally, and Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey.

The upcoming gala, Couples’ Choice, will honor Olaf Olafsson for his leadership as Atlantic’s Board Chair since 2006.

“We are humbled to be celebrating 35 years of Atlantic as we anchor our company’s future at our annual Gala! Jeff [Lawson], Mary [McCann] and I are thrilled to be honoring our Board Chair since 2006, Olaf Olafsson, for his extraordinary commitment to our cause and his love for telling great stories," says Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe. "His leadership continues to galvanize the Board. We look forward to toasting him, alongside some of our industry’s most talented artist couples, on March 2!”

Couples’ Choice is co-chaired by Board members Deborah Magid and Hilary Edson Polk and will begin at 6:30 PM at The Plaza with cocktails, a three-course dinner, a live auction, and performances.