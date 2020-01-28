Audible Adds Dan Rather's 'Stories of a Lifetime' to Minetta Lane Lineup

The former CBS News anchor will share stories from his long career, childhood, and life after the 2016 election.

Audible Theater continues its original programming at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre with a limited run of Dan Rather’s “Stories of a Lifetime,” in which the former CBS News anchor shares stories from his decades-long career. Directed by Kimberly Senior, Rather will perform the show over two evenings, after which it will be made available as an Audible Original production for listeners globally.

Dan Rather’s “Stories of a Lifetime” will play the Minetta Lane February 18 and 19 where it will be recorded live.

“I’ve been afforded the opportunity to witness so many extraordinary moments in our nation’s history, and I am thrilled to join a long list of talented creators and personalities who have chosen Audible as the vehicle to tell their stories,” says Rather. “I hope my experiences and perspectives serve to enlighten listeners everywhere while also providing deeper insight into who I am and what I stand for.”

In the solo show, Rather will share stories from the front lines of journalism, his youth in depression-era Texas, and his recent experience with social media following the 2016 election.