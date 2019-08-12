Audible Adds Margaret Trudeau and Diana Nyad Shows to Minetta Lane Lineup

Both shows will play limited runs in September and will later be available on the audio platform.

Audible continues its outside-the-box theatrical programming at the Minetta Lane Theatre this September with limited runs of Margaret Trudeau’s Certain Woman of an Age and long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad’s The Swimmer. Both theatrical events will play three-night engagements and will be recorded live as Audible Original productions that will be made available for listeners globally.

Certain Woman of an Age will play September 12, 13, and 14; The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story will play September 26, 27, and 28.

In Certain Woman of an Age, Margaret Trudeau, former wife of Pierre Trudeau, 15th Prime Minister of Canada, mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current Prime Minister, and international mental health advocate, opens up about her extraordinary life. Co-written with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior, the solo show is described as a portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy, and personal triumph.

In The Swimmer, athlete Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death, and the victories that kept her going on her landmark journey to becoming the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. Written by Nyad, directed by Emmy winner Jane Anderson, and featuring her longtime friend and coach Bonnie Stoll, Nyad makes her New York stage debut in the Audible production Off-Broadway.

“These two incredibly strong and inspirational women are invaluable additions to the Audible Theater collection of captivating performances driven by language and voice," says Kate Navin, Audible Theater's artistic producer. "They’ve each overcome insurmountable odds and their stories, delivered in their own powerful words, demonstrate exactly the kind of unforgettable productions that we at Audible are so passionate about sharing with the world.”

Tickets are now available here and here.