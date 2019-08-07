Audiences to Continue Exploring Wonderland With Queen of Hearts Extension

The baroque burlesque musical from Company XIV will continue its run into the fall.

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired Queen of Hearts has extended through November 2 at Théâtre XIV.

Directed and choreographed by Drama Desk nominee Austin McCormick (Nutcracker Rouge), Queen of Hearts brings audiences down the rabbit hole for an evening of live music, circus, opera, magic, and dance.

Founded by McCormick in 2006, the Brooklyn-based Company XIV has previously put on shows based on fairy tales like Cinderella and The Nutcracker.

The cast features LEXXE, Josh Hobbs, Lilin Lace, Storm Marrero, Marcy Richardson, Ashley Dragon, Jacqui Dugal, Nicholas Katen, Youngsil Kim, Laszlo Major, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Ryan Redmond, Allison Schuster, and Sam Urdang.

The production team includes costume, set and prop design by Zane Pihlstrom, lighting design by Jeanette Yew, makeup design by Sarah Cimino, sound engineering by Sean Haggerty, stage management by Kristina Vnook and rehearsal direction by Allison Schuster.

For more information, visit CompanyXIV.com.

