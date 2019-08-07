Audiences to Continue Exploring Wonderland With Queen of Hearts Extension

Cabaret & Concert News   Audiences to Continue Exploring Wonderland With Queen of Hearts Extension
By Dan Meyer
Aug 07, 2019
 
The baroque burlesque musical from Company XIV will continue its run into the fall.
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ryan Redmond Mark Shelby Perry

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired Queen of Hearts has extended through November 2 at Théâtre XIV.

Directed and choreographed by Drama Desk nominee Austin McCormick (Nutcracker Rouge), Queen of Hearts brings audiences down the rabbit hole for an evening of live music, circus, opera, magic, and dance.

Founded by McCormick in 2006, the Brooklyn-based Company XIV has previously put on shows based on fairy tales like Cinderella and The Nutcracker.

READ: Austin McCormick on How Company XIV Came to Exist—and What to Expect From Their New Home

The cast features LEXXE, Josh Hobbs, Lilin Lace, Storm Marrero, Marcy Richardson, Ashley Dragon, Jacqui Dugal, Nicholas Katen, Youngsil Kim, Laszlo Major, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Ryan Redmond, Allison Schuster, and Sam Urdang.
The production team includes costume, set and prop design by Zane Pihlstrom, lighting design by Jeanette Yew, makeup design by Sarah Cimino, sound engineering by Sean Haggerty, stage management by Kristina Vnook and rehearsal direction by Allison Schuster.

For more information, visit CompanyXIV.com.

Company XIV's Queen of Hearts

Company XIV's Queen of Hearts

15 PHOTOS
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ian Spring and LEXXE Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Queen of Hearts Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Queen of Hearts Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
LEXXE and Storm Marrero Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Làszlò Major, Jacoby Pruitt, Nolan McKew, and Ashley Dragon Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Dragon Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
LEXXE Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lilin Lace Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lilin Lace Mark Shelby Perry
Queen of Hearts_Company XIV_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Cunio Mark Shelby Perry
