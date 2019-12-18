Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Reunite for Concert Version of Ragtime

The evening, benefiting The Actors Fund, is dedicated to original Ragtime star Marin Mazzie.

A concert version of the Tony-nominated musical Ragtime will be presented April 27, 2020, at the Minskoff Theatre to benefit The Actors Fund.

The evening will feature original cast members, including six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Sarah and two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell as Coalhouse Walker, Jr., with additional casting to be announced. Stafford Arima will direct with music supervision by David Loud. The conductor is James Moore.

The concert will be dedicated to the late Marin Mazzie, who received one of her three Tony nominations for her portrayal of Mother in the original 1998 production.

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical) and a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!).

“Our community was heartbroken at the loss of one of Broadway’s great stars, my good friend, and original Ragtime cast member Marin Mazzie,” said Actors Fund Chairman Mitchell in a statement. “Marin’s courage and grace inspired everyone who knew her as well as her countless fans and generations of theatre professionals. She was a true original and our cast, creative team, and The Actors Fund are proud to dedicate this evening to her memory.”

“Ragtime is a quintessential American story—it’s about the struggles of immigrants seeking a better life in America, it’s about the reality of racism in our society, and it’s about income inequality, juxtaposing these struggles against the incredible wealth of the one percent,” added Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa. “Although the story takes place a hundred years ago, the issues it presents are relevant in today’s society and the current civil discourse. We’re honored that Stokes, Audra, Lynn, Stephen, Terrence, and so many in this original cast are bringing back this beloved musical to help The Fund continue our ongoing work of providing a supportive safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment in times of need.”

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.



