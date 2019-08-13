Audra McDonald and Seth Rudetsky to Offer Steppenwolf Benefit

The evening will include songs from McDonald’s career and the behind-the-scenes stories that go with them.

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who recently concluded her run in the Broadway revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, will join Sirius XM host and Playbill columnist Seth Rudetsky at Steppenwolf Theatre Company September 15 at 7:30 PM.

Equal parts concert and sit-down interview, the evening takes audiences through McDonald’s record-breaking career, featuring songs and stories from Carousel, Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, and more.

Mark Cortale produces the series, which Rudetsky and McDonald premiered at New York's Town Hall last year.

The special event is a benefit for Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Limited tickets are available by calling (312) 335–1650.





Photos: Broadway @ Town Hall Featuring Audra McDonald Photos: Broadway @ Town Hall Featuring Audra McDonald 10 PHOTOS

McDonald is also set to join Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the Mediterranean cruise (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez. Cabins are now available for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise that will bring passengers on a journey through the Pacific Northwest (April 26–May 4, 2020), and Broadway on the Nile (December 27,2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

