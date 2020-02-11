Audra McDonald Will Star in A Streetcar Named Desire as Part of 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival

Bobby Cannavale and Carla Gugino will co-star, under the direction of Robert O'Hara.

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will star as Blanche DuBois this summer, when Robert O'Hara directs a new production of A Streetcar Named Desire at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Co-starring Bobby Cannavale as Stanley Kowalski and Carla Gugino as Stella, the revival will play June 30–July 19.

Also on deck for the main stage are dark comedy Cult of Love (July 22–August 2), by Bachelorette playwright Leslye Headland, directed by her longtime collaborator Trip Cullman, and Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51 (August 6–23), about the scientist Rosalind Franklin, directed by Susan Stroman.

Cult of Love, starring Kate Burton, Michael Esper, Paige Gilbert, Rebecca Henderson, Chris Lowell, Taylor Schilling, Miriam Silverman, finds a family on edge over Christmas. Photograph 51 (seen on the West End follows the story of Franklin, one of the scientists who helped pave the way to understanding DNA and who was overshadowed by her male colleagues. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Set for the Nikos Stage are world premieres of Wish You Were Here (July 1–12), Sanaz Toossi's play about a group of friends set against the backdrop of the Iranian revolution and featuring Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat under Gaye Taylor Upchurch's direction; Shakina Nayfack's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club (July 15–25), directed by Laura Savia, about a group of transgender women in a hotel in Thailand awaiting gender confirmation surgery, featuring Nayfack, Kate Bornstein, and Annie Golden; Row (July 30–August 9), a musical about a woman who strives to be the first to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, directed by Tyne Rafaeli; and Animals (August 12–23) by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and directed by Whitney White, in which a couple's dinner party may be ruined when he proposes shortly before their guests arrive.

Season tickets are available now; tickets to individual shows will go on sale April 2.

