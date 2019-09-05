Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch to Co-Direct The Glass Menagerie Off-Broadway

The Ruth Stage production begins performances October 5 at Wild Project.

Tony nominee Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch will co-direct a new take on The Glass Menagerie, beginning October 3 at the Wild Project.

Pendleton most recently helmed the Off-Broadway play Life Sucks and will star in an upcoming regional production of Glengarry Glen Ross in Ohio. He also appeared in Choir Boy on Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for directing The Little Foxes in 1981.

The Tennesee Williams play has seen innumerable variations, but this take will lean towards horror and thriller, with a Sean Hagerty-penned score inspired by The Exorcist movie soundtrack. The show will be presented as if Tom Wingfield is reliving the story through a nightmarish lens.

Starring in the Ruth Stage production will be Ginger Grace as Amanda Wingfield, Matt de Rogatis as Tom, Alexandra Rose as Laura Wingfield, and Spencer Scott as The Gentlemen Caller. The creative team includes set designer Jessie Bonaventure, lighting designer Steven Wolf, and sound designer Jesse Meckl.

