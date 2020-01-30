Austin Smith, Jasai Chase-Owens, and Sharlene Cruz to Star in World Premiere of Sanctuary City

The new Martyna Majok play, presented by New York Theatre Workshop, finds its cast.

Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest, Midsummer Night’s Dream), Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth, The Climb), and Austin Smith (An Octoroon, Hamilton) will star in the upcoming world premiere of Sanctuary City, by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The New York Theatre Workshop production, as previously reported, will run March 4–April 12.

In Sanctuary City, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, DREAMers, friends, and lovers negotiate the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

READ: Pulitzer Prize Winner Martyna Majok Reveals Her Latest Work, Sanctuary City

“Some of the things I'm exploring are the extent to which we help when we can, how much we are willing to care for and sacrifice for another person, and the cost of that, for both sides, particularly when coming from a world of limited means and guarantees,” Majok told Playbill in an interview last year.

Sanctuary City will feature scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), lighting design by Obie Award winner Isabella Byrd (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire). Merrick A.B. Williams (I Understand Everything Better) will serve as stage manager.

NYTW will also present the Off-Broadway premiere of Celine Song's Endlings at its 4th Street home. A new play about Korean female sea divers, performances will begin February 19 ahead of a March 9 opening at NYTW.