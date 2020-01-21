Baby's Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire to Receive Bistro Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award

By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
 
The songwriting duo also worked on shows like Big, Closer Than Ever, and Starting Here, Starting Now.
Abingdon_Theatre_Company_Gala_Closer_Than_Ever_2018_AbingdonGala1-39-Richard Maltby, JR and David Shire_HR.jpg
Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire Roberto Araujo

Tony-nominated songwriting duo Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire will be honored at the 35th annual Bistro Awards March 9, where they will receive the Bob Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award.

The pair, who have worked together for nearly five decades, are known for the Tony-nominated musicals Baby and Big. In addition, they created Off-Broadway revues like Closer Than Ever and Starting Here, Starting Now, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Cast Album.

In addition, Maltby conceived and directed two Tony Award-winning musicals: Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Fosse. With Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, he was the co-lyricist on Miss Saigon. Shire is an Oscar and Grammy-winning composer who wrote the scores to Norma Rae, Zodiac, and Saturday Night Fever.

A limited engagement of Baby, starring Alice Ripley, played Off-Broadway late last year.

