Back to the Future Musical Zooms Into Manchester Opera House

The stage adaptation of the 1985 film stars Olly Dobson and Roger Bart.

Racing into the Manchester Opera House at 88 MPH with 1.21 gigawatts of electricity, Back to the Future: The Musical begins performances February 20 in Manchester, England, ahead of a West End bow.

Olly Dobson stars as the time-traveling teen Marty McFly opposite Tony winner Roger Bart as the eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Joining the duo on stage with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Aidan Cutler as Biff, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

The musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

John Rando directs, leading a team that includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound designer Gareth Owen, music supervisor and arranger Nick Finklow, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, and dance arranger David Chase, videographer Finn Ross, illusionist Chris Fisher, and choreographer Chris Bailey.

