Ballet Dancers From ABT and NYCB Will Help LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Break a Guinness World Record

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously on its September 10 show. Host Kelly Ripa will participate in the attempt, accompanied by American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside as well as New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Lauren Lovettethe.
To break the record, a group of over 245 dancers must remain en pointe (supporting their body weights on the tips of their feet using pointe shoes) together for more than one minute.
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan posted a massive call for ballet dancers to participate in the televised event. The rules require participants to wear “appropriate ballet attire” and “commercially available pointe shoes.”
