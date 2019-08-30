BalletBoyz’s Them/Us Extends U.K. Tour

Following its West End debut, the dance troupe will continue to perform throughout the fall.

After making its West End and Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut earlier this summer, dance troupe BalletBoyz will continue to tour its acclaimed double bill Them/Us throughout the U.K. The production will now tour to Reading, Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Brighton, and Deptford in the fall.

A co-production with Sadler’s Wells (where the show played in March), Them/Us is a collaboration from the company’s own dancers and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

Set to contrasting scores by singer-songwriter Keaton Henson and composer Charlotte Harding, Them/Us asks where we see ourselves in relation to the “other,” and explores the fine balance between them and us.

Them is the work of BalletBoyz’ own in-house talent, while Us has been developed by Wheeldon and is based on the duet featured in the company’s last show, Fourteen Days.

Them/Us will wrap up its U.K. tour at the Laban Theatre in Deptford September 26.