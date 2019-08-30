BalletBoyz’s Them/Us Extends U.K. Tour

After making its West End and Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut earlier this summer, dance troupe BalletBoyz will continue to tour its acclaimed double bill Them/Us throughout the U.K. The production will now tour to Reading, Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Brighton, and Deptford in the fall.
A co-production with Sadler’s Wells (where the show played in March), Them/Us is a collaboration from the company’s own dancers and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.
Set to contrasting scores by singer-songwriter Keaton Henson and composer Charlotte Harding, Them/Us asks where we see ourselves in relation to the “other,” and explores the fine balance between them and us.
Them is the work of BalletBoyz’ own in-house talent, while Us has been developed by Wheeldon and is based on the duet featured in the company’s last show, Fourteen Days.
Them/Us will wrap up its U.K. tour at the Laban Theatre in Deptford September 26.