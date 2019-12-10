BAM’s Medea, Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, Meets the Press

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 10, 2019
 
Simon Stone’s contemporary rewrite of the Euripides tragedy will begin performances in Brooklyn January 12, 2020.
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Marc J. Franklin

The Brooklyn Academy of Music's production of Medea, Simon Stone's rewrite of the Euripides tragedy, will begin performances January 12, 2020. The modern adaptation, starring Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Dylan Baker as Anna (the Medea character), Lucas, and Christopher respectively, is set to officially open at the BAM Harvey Theatre January 30.

In Medea, Medea takes bloody revenge on her husband Jason after he leaves her for another woman and banishes her from their home. In Stone's contemporary reworking, Anna, once a successful doctor, returns from a stint in a psychiatric hospital. Willing to forgive her husband’s affair with a younger woman, she wants a fresh start with him and their children. But he has different plans, ultimately driving her into a corner with only one way out.

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Rose Byrne Marc J. Franklin
Bobby Cannavale Marc J. Franklin
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Marc J. Franklin
Dylan Baker Marc J. Franklin
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Marc J. Franklin
Simon Stone Marc J. Franklin
Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Simon Stone, and Dylan Baker Marc J. Franklin
Rounding out the company will be Victor Almanzar, Gabriel Amoroso, Jordan Boatman, Emeka Guindo, Orson Hong, Jolly Swag, and Madeline Weinstein.

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican earlier this year featuring a different cast.

In addition to Medea, Stone has reworked Federico Garcia's Yerma, Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck, and Aeschylus' The Oresteia.

Medea will be produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who will serve as BAM’s Theater Associate.

