Barbara Hammond’s Terra Firma Begins Off-Broadway

The world premiere is the first show from new NYC-based company The COOP, founded by actor Andrus Nichols.

The COOP's world premiere of Terra Firma by Barbara Hammond begins performances September 27 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. A commission from London's Royal Court, the play is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation—asking what makes a citizen, a country, and a civilization?

Shana Cooper directs a company made up of John Keating as Jones, Daniel José Molina as Teddy, Nichols as The Queen, Tom O’Keefe as The Hostage, Gerardo Rodriguez as Roy, and T. Ryder Smith as The Diplomat. Mark Bedard is the understudy.

Terra Firma is playing in The Rose Nagelberg Theatre at the Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue), where the production will officially open October 10.

The world premiere is a co-production with Baruch. The design team includes set designer Andrew Boyce, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting designer Eric Southern, and sound designer Jane Shaw.

Hammond's other plays include We Are Pussy Riot Or Everything Is P.R.; Visible From Four States; and The Eva Trilogy: Eden, Enter the Roar.