Regional News   Barrington Season Will Include New Joshua Bergasse Dance Musical A Crossing, Reed Birney in Chester Bailey, More
By Andrew Gans
Jan 15, 2020
 
The 2020 Mainstage season at the Massachusetts venue will kickoff in June with the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific.
Joshua Bergasse Marc J. Franklin

Broadway choreographer Joshua Bergasse's new dance musical A Crossing, which received a developmental presentation in December, will make its world premiere in August as part of the Barrington Stage Company's 2020 season in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Following the lives of a group of migrants crossing the Mexican-American border, the new work features a book by Mark St. Germain, who co-conceived the project with director-choreographer Bergasse, and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. A Crossing was created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Performances are scheduled for August 15–September 6 on the St. Germain Stage.

The Boyd-Quinson Mainstage season, as previously announced, will kick off June 24 with the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II classic South Pacific, directed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, followed by Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties (beginning July 24) and the Tony-winning revue of Fats Waller tunes, Ain't Misbehavin', directed and choreographed by Choir Boy Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (beginning August 13).

Other productions newly announced for the St. Germain Stage include Lauren Yee's The Great Leap, directed by Jesca Prudencio (beginning May 27) and Joseph Dougherty's Chester Bailey, directed by Ron Lagomarsino and starring real-life father and son, Tony winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney (beginning July 16), which join the previously reported Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz with direction by Elena Araoz (beginning June 18).

The 2020 Youth Theatre Production, presented outdoors and for free at The Common beginning July 30, will be the world premiere of the new musical The Supadupa Kid. Directed by Signe Harriday, the musical is based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson and has a book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Joel Waggoner, and lyrics by Sukari Jones.

