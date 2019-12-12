Barrington Stage to Present New Joshua Bergasse Dance Musical Crossing

The company will offer a developmental presentation of the new piece about a group of immigrants crossing the border.

Broadway choreographer Joshua Bergasse (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) is at work on a new dance musical, Crossing, that follows the lives of a group of migrants crossing the Mexican-American border. The new work is co-conceived with Mark St. Germain, who penned the book, Zoe Sarnak, who wrote the music and lyrics, and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company.

Crossing is set to receive a developmental presentation from Barrington Stage Company, which commissioned the musical, in New York City December 13.

The cast will feature Glauco Araujo, Christopher Alvarado Agosto, Alexia Belrose, Croix Dileno, Imanol Fuentes, Maxel Garcia, Danielle Gonzalaz-Quevedo, Christopher Isolano, Anjali Kanter, Rebecca Murillo, Omar Nieves, Elizabeth Ritacco, Magdelena Rodriguez, and Rebekah Santiago.

Music direction is by Charlie Alterman. Rachel Lynne Harper is the stage manager.

The presentation will be at Alvin Ailey Dance Studios. Industry members should contact bhuldeen@barringtonstageco.org.