Barry Manilow’s Harmony Musical Will Now Open in 2021

By Andrew Gans
Dec 06, 2019
 
The musical had been scheduled to start previews in February 2020.
The New York debut of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony has been postponed until 2021.

Originally scheduled to begin performances February 11, 2020, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage—A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, previews will now start February 9, 2021, with an official opening March 3. The limited engagement will continue through March 27.

The delay follows director and choreographer Warren Carlyle’s recent bout of appendicitis that affected the production schedule, as well as other conflicting commitments.

“Barry and Bruce have created an extraordinary show, and I am so thankful that the team has been able to adjust their schedules for the new dates. I wish it could be sooner, but this is a timeless and remarkable story that I promise will be worth the wait,” said Carlyle in a statement.

Ticketholders should call (866) 811-4111 for questions about refunds and exchanges.

The creative team for the musical, which tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany, also includes musical director John O’Neill, scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound designer Dan Moses Schreier. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Harmony, which was seen at the La Jolla Playhouse in the late '90s, was recently produced in Atlanta and Los Angeles, where it won the LA Drama Critics Circle Award. National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) produces the New York engagement in association with Ken Davenport.

Barry Manilow's Harmony, With Tony Yazbeck, Will Blum and Leigh Ann Larkin, Plays Atlanta

Harmony – A New Musical, a co-production between Atlanta's Tony-winning Alliance Theatre and Center Theatre Group that features music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, begins performances Sept. 6 at the Alliance. Read the Playbill.com story.

