Bat Out of Hell Musical Opens at New York City Center August 8

By Olivia Clement
Aug 08, 2019
 
Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Lena Hall, and more star in the Jim Steinman rock musical.
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out of Hell

New York City Center hosts the American premiere of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell—The Musical, officially opening August 8. In the new rock musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, Steinman's music is used to tell a story of rebellious youth and passion. Performances began August 1.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the limited Off-Broadway engagement stars Andrew Polec (reprising his role from London and Toronto) as Strat, London star Christina Bennington reprising the role of Raven, Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire.

In Bat Out of Hell, Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The ensemble includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell is produced by Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Bausor and Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

For tickets and more information visit BatOutofHellMusical.com.

