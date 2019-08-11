Be More Chill Closes on Broadway August 11

The musical from Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz opened in March.

Be More Chill ends its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre August 11. With its closing show, the musical will have played 30 previews and 177 regular performances.

The Stephen Brackett-directed musical, which opened on the Great White Way March 10 following a 2015 world premiere in New Jersey and 2018 Off-Broadway run, earned a Tony Award nomination earlier this year for composer Joe Iconis.

Featuring a book by Joe Tracz and based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, the musical follows an average teenager who takes a pill purported to make people more chill.

The full company from the Off-Broadway engagement reprised their performances at the Lyceum, including Will Roland as Jeremy, George Salazar as Michael, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Tiffany Mann as Jenna, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Britton Smith as Jake, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy, and Jason Tam as The Squip.

READ: An Open (Love) Letter to the Fans of Be More Chill From Star Stephanie Hsu

Rounding out the cast as understudies are Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner.

The production features choreography by Chase Brock, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, musical direction by Emily Marshall, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

