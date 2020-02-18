Be More Chill Opens in London February 18

The Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz musical makes its U.K. debut at The Other Palace.

Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's Be More Chill opens at London's The Other Palace February 18. With a Tony-nominated score by Iconis and a book by Tracz, the musical follows the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. wants to take over the world.

Scott Folan (Mother of Him) plays the role of Jeremy Heere in the U.K. debut, with Blake Patrick Anderson (Closer to Heaven) as Michael. Two alums of the musical Six, Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell, play Jenna and Chloe, respectively.

Joining the quartet are Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, and Christopher Fry as Mr. Heere and Mr. Reyes, with Gabriel Hinchcliffe, Eve Norris, and Jon Tsouras as understudies.

The creative team includes director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, with vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, and musical direction by Louisa Green. U.K. casting is by Will Burton.

A 2015 world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theater in New Jersey led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production in 2019.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King serve as executive producers for the U.K. production.