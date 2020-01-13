Be More Chill’s George Salazar Hosts 30th Annual L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards January 13

The ceremony is held in downtown Los Angeles.

George Salazar, most recently on Broadway in Be More Chill, hosts the 30th Annual L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards ceremony January 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx directs the annual awards, which were created in 1989 to recognize excellence in theatrical performance, production, and design in Los Angeles. The evening also features musical direction by Dolf Ramos, scenic design by Sarah Krainin, lighting design by Tom Ontiveros, sound design by Cricket Myers, and projection design by Jason H. Thompson.

Salazar is best known for his work as Michael in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Be More Chill, a role for which he received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award. He was most recently seen opposite Mj Rodriguez in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The production stage manager for the ceremony is Cate Cundiff, and the assistant stage managers are Brooke Baldwin and Courtney Rhodes. Producers are Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.

(Updated January 13, 2020)