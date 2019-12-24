Be More Chill’s George Salazar Will Host 30th Annual L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

The ceremony will be held in January in downtown Los Angeles.

George Salazar, most recently on Broadway in Be More Chill, will host the 30th Annual L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards ceremony January 13, 2020, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx will direct the annual awards, which were created in 1989 to recognize excellence in theatrical performance, production, and design in Los Angeles. The evening will also feature musical direction by Dolf Ramos, scenic design by Sarah Krainin, lighting design by Tom Ontiveros, sound design by Cricket Myers, and projection design by Jason H. Thompson.

Salazar is best known for his work as Michael in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Be More Chill, a role for which he received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award. He was most recently seen opposite Mj Rodriguez in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The production stage manager for the upcoming ceremony is Cate Cundiff, and the assistant stage managers are Morgan Zupanski and Brooke Baldwin. Producers are Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.

