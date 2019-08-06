Be More Chill’s Jason SweetTooth Williams and Autumn Hurlbert to Lead Frankie! Musical Reading

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Be More Chill’s Jason SweetTooth Williams and Autumn Hurlbert to Lead Frankie! Musical Reading
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 06, 2019
 
The new musical by 16-year-old writer Elise Marra will receive a New York City industry reading August 19.
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jason "SweetTooth" Williams Marc J. Franklin

Be More Chill cast member Jason SweetTooth Williams and Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde) will take part in an August 19 New York City reading of the new musical Frankie!, featuring book, music, and lyrics by 16-year-old musical prodigy Elise Marra.

Frankie! tells the story of a lesbian teenager struggling to raise herself in the shadow of her mentally checked out mother. Things suddenly change when Frankie comes down with a mysterious illness.

The cast will also feature Jenny Rose Baker (Fiddler on the Roof), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), Gabrielle Mariella (The Visitor), James Callahan (Pippin), Audrey Belle Adams (Songs for a New World), Peter Williams (35mm), and newcomer Casey Keefe as Frankie.

Frankie! is directed by Joe Barros with musical direction by Benjamin Weiss. The music team also includes percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo. Casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions presents the reading.

For reservations, email ashleykateadams@yahoo.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!