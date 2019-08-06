Be More Chill’s Jason SweetTooth Williams and Autumn Hurlbert to Lead Frankie! Musical Reading

The new musical by 16-year-old writer Elise Marra will receive a New York City industry reading August 19.

Be More Chill cast member Jason SweetTooth Williams and Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde) will take part in an August 19 New York City reading of the new musical Frankie!, featuring book, music, and lyrics by 16-year-old musical prodigy Elise Marra.

Frankie! tells the story of a lesbian teenager struggling to raise herself in the shadow of her mentally checked out mother. Things suddenly change when Frankie comes down with a mysterious illness.

The cast will also feature Jenny Rose Baker (Fiddler on the Roof), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), Gabrielle Mariella (The Visitor), James Callahan (Pippin), Audrey Belle Adams (Songs for a New World), Peter Williams (35mm), and newcomer Casey Keefe as Frankie.

Frankie! is directed by Joe Barros with musical direction by Benjamin Weiss. The music team also includes percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo. Casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions presents the reading.

For reservations, email ashleykateadams@yahoo.com.