Beanie Feldstein to Star as Monica Lewinsky in New Impeachment Season of American Crime Story

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 06, 2019
 
The Lewinsky- and Ryan Murphy-produced limited series will also star Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and Sarah Paulson.
Beanie Feldstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story will return to FX for a third season, this time focusing on Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal. Broadway alum Beanie Feldstein will star in the limited series, titled Impeachment, as Lewinsky.

Joining Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart) will be Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park With George, Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as former Arkansas government employee and Clinton accuser Paula Jones and Emmy winner Sarah Paulson, a Murphy regular, as Linda Tripp.

Annaleigh Ashford Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lewsinky herself will serve as a producer, alongside writer Sarah Burgess, Paulson, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan.

“This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining,” said FX Networks Chair John Langraf as the new season was announced."[Impeachment] will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency.”

Impeachment, based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy, will premiere September 27, 2020, on FX.

