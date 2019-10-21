Beau Willimon and Katie Cappiello Will Adapt Slut for Netflix

Based on Cappellio’s play, Grand Army will follow several high schoolers as they get ready to begin their lives as adults.

Playwrights Beau Willimon (The Parisian Woman) and Katie Cappiello will adapt Cappiello’s play Slut for a Netflix series called Grand Army. The show will follow high schoolers attending a Brooklyn public school as they begin their lives as adults and all the messiness that comes with it.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cappiello will be credited as the show's creator and serve as executive producer. Joshua Donen will also executive produce alongside non-writing EPs Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, and Nicolette Donen.

Scheduled for release in 2020 with 10 episodes, Grand Army will star Odessa A’zion (Fam, Love), Amalia Yoo (Slut: The Play), Maliq Johnson (When They See Us), Amir Bageria (Degrassi: Next Class) and Odley Jean (Her Story Uncut).

Slut: The Play debuted Off-Broadway in 2013 at the New York Fringe Festival.