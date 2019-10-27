Beautiful—The Carole King Musical Ends Broadway Run October 27

The musical opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014.

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, which opened on Broadway January 12, 2014, plays its final performance October 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Upon closing, the musical charting the success of singer-songwriter Carole King will have played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

When previews began November 21, 2013, Jessie Mueller was seen in the role of King, a part that won her the 2014 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. The company is currently headed by Sarah Bockel as King, Cory Jeacoma as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner said in an earlier statement, “The remarkable run we’ve enjoyed on Broadway, and continue to enjoy from coast-to-coast and around the globe, is a tribute to the incredible artists involved, from the inimitable Carole King, and Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to Douglas McGrath and Marc Bruni, our entire design team, and every single cast member who has lent their talent to our productions. There is no way to adequately express our awe or gratitude for every single person in our Beautiful family.”

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful has songs written by the writing teams of Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Songs featured in the musical include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” The original Broadway cast recording, available on Ghostlight Records, was the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator and musical arranger Steve Sidwell, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller. Casting is by Stephen Kopel C.S.A.

Beautiful was nominated for seven 2014 Tony Awards, winning for Mueller and sound designer Ronan.

The ongoing North American tour is now in its fifth year (with a sixth year already confirmed) and has had sold-out runs across the continent. Sony Pictures also announced that the film adaptation of Beautiful will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Blake.

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical was produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

