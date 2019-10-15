Disney Plans Beauty and the Beast International Production

The original Broadway creative team will return with new design and dance arrangements.

Disney Theatrical Productions will stage an international production of Beauty and the Beast, but the exactly location and dates have yet to be determined. According to a source with knowledge, the original Broadway creative team is set to return, bringing new designs and choreography to the tale as old as time.

President Thomas Schumacher told ABC News in April that a Broadway revival was in the works, but the production has now set its sights on an international staging. Representatives for Disney declined to comment.

READ: 64 Actors You Want to See in the Beauty and the Beast Revival

Beauty and the Beast was the first Disney Theatrical Production, opening on Broadway at Palace Theatre April 18, 1994, and running for almost 13 years. Alan Menken and Tim Rice updated the score with several new songs for the stage version based on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film written by Linda Woolverton, who also wrote the book for the musical.