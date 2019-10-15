Disney Plans Beauty and the Beast International Production

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Disney Plans Beauty and the Beast International Production
By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
 
The original Broadway creative team will return with new design and dance arrangements.
Beauty_and_the_Beast_Paper_Mill_Playhouse_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Belinda Allyn and Tally Sessions Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Disney Theatrical Productions will stage an international production of Beauty and the Beast, but the exactly location and dates have yet to be determined. According to a source with knowledge, the original Broadway creative team is set to return, bringing new designs and choreography to the tale as old as time.

President Thomas Schumacher told ABC News in April that a Broadway revival was in the works, but the production has now set its sights on an international staging. Representatives for Disney declined to comment.

READ: 64 Actors You Want to See in the Beauty and the Beast Revival

Beauty and the Beast was the first Disney Theatrical Production, opening on Broadway at Palace Theatre April 18, 1994, and running for almost 13 years. Alan Menken and Tim Rice updated the score with several new songs for the stage version based on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film written by Linda Woolverton, who also wrote the book for the musical.

A regional production of the Beauty and the Beast ran at Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year, starring Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Lumiere, Belinda Allyn as Belle, and Tally Sessions as the Beast. Disney currently boasts three shows on Broadway: Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!