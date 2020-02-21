Bebe Neuwirth Lands Role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant

Bebe Neuwirth Lands Role in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant
By Dan Meyer
Feb 21, 2020
 
The two-time Tony and Emmy winner joins a cast including Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet.
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Bebe-Neuwirth-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0213.JPG
Bebe Neuwirth Evan Zimmerman

Two-time Tony and two-time Emmy winner Bebe Neuwirth will play a senior law firm partner in the upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

Deadline reports Neuwirth plays Diana Carlisle, who serves as a mentor to Annie, played by Girls’ star Zosia Mamet (The Whirligig). The series, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, stars Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead man with no idea of what happened or how she got there.

Several performers with stage connections are slated to appear on the show, including Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), T.R. Knight (Tartuffe), Rosie Perez (The Ritz), Colin Woodell (Dying City), Griffin Matthews (Invisible Thread), and Nolan Funk (Bye Bye Birdie).

Neuwirth earned Tonys for her performances in the 1986 revival of Sweet Charity and the 1996 revival of Chicago. She starred as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane on Cheers, winning two Emmys during the series’ run. The performer was last seen on Broadway in The Addams Family as Morticia and on CBS’ Madam Secretary.

Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

33 PHOTOS
_Broadway_Production_Photo_nypl.digitalcollections.f10defe0-eaa5-0132-b32b-58d385a7bbd0.001.w_HR.jpg
Allison Williams, Ann Reinking, and Bebe Neuwirth in Sweet Charity Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Allison Williams in <i>Sweet Charity</i>
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Allison Williams in Sweet Charity Alan Pappe
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams in <i>Sweet Charity</i>
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams in Sweet Charity Alan Pappe
Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
Bebe Neuwirth in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Bebe Neuwirth in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber, Bebe Nuewirth and Jere Shea in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Victor Garber, Bebe Nuewirth and Jere Shea in Damn Yankees Ken Howard
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
