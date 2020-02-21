Bebe Neuwirth Lands Role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant

The two-time Tony and Emmy winner joins a cast including Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet.

Two-time Tony and two-time Emmy winner Bebe Neuwirth will play a senior law firm partner in the upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

Deadline reports Neuwirth plays Diana Carlisle, who serves as a mentor to Annie, played by Girls’ star Zosia Mamet (The Whirligig). The series, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, stars Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead man with no idea of what happened or how she got there.

Several performers with stage connections are slated to appear on the show, including Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), T.R. Knight (Tartuffe), Rosie Perez (The Ritz), Colin Woodell (Dying City), Griffin Matthews (Invisible Thread), and Nolan Funk (Bye Bye Birdie).

Neuwirth earned Tonys for her performances in the 1986 revival of Sweet Charity and the 1996 revival of Chicago. She starred as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane on Cheers, winning two Emmys during the series’ run. The performer was last seen on Broadway in The Addams Family as Morticia and on CBS’ Madam Secretary.

