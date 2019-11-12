Becky Gulsvig, Emily Walton, and Paul Whitty Join Cast of Broadway’s Come From Away November 12

By Andrew Gans
Nov 12, 2019
Buy Tickets to Come From Away
 
The musical continues at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_The First North American Tour Cast of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Megan McGinnis, Emily Walton, Becky Gulsvig, Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, and Daniele K. Thomas Matthew Murphy

The Broadway production of the international hit musical Come From Away welcomes Becky Gulsvig, Emily Walton, and Paul Whitty to its cast beginning November 12 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Gulsvig, who has previously appeared on Broadway in School of Rock—The Musical, Legally Blonde, and Hairspray, steps into the roles of Beverley, Annette, and others, reprising her work from the musical's national tour. She succeeds original cast member Jenn Colella, who was Tony-nominated for her performance and took her final bow November 10.

Emily Walton
Emily Walton

Walton, who also starred in the tour of the musical, succeeds Alex Finke in the roles of Janice and others. Walton, previously seen on Broadway in August: Osage County and Peter and the Starcatcher, is the niece of Jim Walton, who plays Nick and others in the Broadway company.

Whitty, who has been seen on Broadway in The Full Monty, Once, Amélie, and Gettin’ the Band Back Together, takes over from original cast member Geno Carr in the roles of Oz and others.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

READ: How Broadway's Come From Away Went from an Unknown Show to Sold-Out Smash

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

19 PHOTOS
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Cast of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Nine original cast members of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Three new cast members Alex Finke, Jim Walton, and De'Lon Grant, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Ladies: Q. Smith, Sharon Wheatley, Alex Finke, Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Jenn Colella, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Gentelmen: Jim Walton, Caesar Samayoa, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, De'Lon Grant, and Chad Kimball, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Joel Hatch, Geno Carr, De'lon Grant, Jim Walton, Chad Kimball, and Caesar Samayoa, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Buelah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Beulah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Jim Walton and Sharon Wheatley, who play Nick and Diane, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Share

(Updated November 12, 2019)

