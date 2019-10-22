Becky Gulsvig Will Succeed Tony Nominee Jenn Colella in Broadway’s Come From Away

The musical continues at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Broadway production of the international hit musical Come From Away will welcome Becky Gulsvig to its cast beginning November 12 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Gulsvig, who has previously appeared on Broadway in School of Rock—The Musical, Legally Blonde, and Hairspray, will step into the roles of Beverley, Annette, and others, reprising her work from the musical's national tour.

She succeeds original cast member Jenn Colella, who was Tony-nominated for her performance, and will take her final bow November 10.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

READ: How Broadway's Come From Away Went from an Unknown Show to Sold-Out Smash

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

